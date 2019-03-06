Image copyright Norfolk Trading Standards Image caption Trading standards decided to prosecute Miller after eight of his customers complained about shoddy work

A builder who left people thousands of pounds out of pocket with shoddy and "potentially dangerous" work has been jailed for four years.

John Miller, 46, of Three Mile Lane, Costessey, near Norwich, was found guilty in January of fraudulent trading and money laundering.

Norfolk trading standards decided to prosecute Miller after eight of his customers complained about his work.

Judge Stephen Holt said: "I've not seen a single ounce of remorse from him."

Norwich Crown Court heard that Miller's companies - HLD Construction Ltd and latterly as JGM Construction Services Ltd - specialised in building extensions.

But problems with the work such as lack of heating and hot water, uneven walls and sloping floors led to an investigation.

In one case a roof had started to sag under its own weight.

Margaret Dewsbury, chairman of Norfolk County Council's communities committee, said: "In all the cases the crimes led to a lot of stress, distress and considerable financial loss for people who were simply looking to make improvements to their homes."

Sophie Leney, head of trading standards, said: "We first had complaints relating to Mr Miller in 2015.

"As more reports came to us it painted a clear picture of a trader who was regularly carrying out work that fell far short of acceptable standards."