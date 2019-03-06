'Mobile sardine can' driver jailed

Image copyright Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team Image caption Witnesses called police to report the state of Saif Hussain's Mercedes

A man whose damaged car resembled a "mobile sardine can" when he was stopped by police has been jailed.

The left side of Saif Hussain's white Mercedes C220 was "folded back" when he was arrested on the A47 in Norfolk on 5 January, Norwich magistrates heard.

Hussain, of Marylebone, London, said he had hit a tree in the early hours and was taking the car to be repaired.

The 26-year-old admitted dangerous driving, and was jailed for 20 weeks and handed a two-year driving ban.

Prosecutor Paul Roach said witnesses had called police after seeing Hussain's car at the McDonald's car park at Brundall at 08:45 GMT, with bodywork hanging off it.

"The nearside wing was folded back on itself. It was a white mobile sardine can, and it should not have been driven in that state," said Mr Roach.

Hussain had earlier attempted overtaking manoeuvres around several cars on a blind bend, witnesses said.

Skip Twitter post by @NSRAPT #RCRT called to assist with a severely damaged car. Apparently the driver (from London) hit a hedge! Continued driving until the services on the A47. Called in by a member of the public - thank you. Driver failed breath test and arrested. Car prohibited by #1429. #1504 #1643 pic.twitter.com/oeeRkfKzMp — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) January 5, 2019 Report

Police tweeted pictures of the vehicle and said the damaged bodywork was sticking out 60cm from the car with sharp pieces and "prongs" which could have injured cyclists or pedestrians and dragged them under the car.

"The Crown say it was more akin to a car that would be used for banger racing," said Mr Roach.

The court heard Hussain had been breathalysed and was found to be slightly over the legal limit, though no charge was brought.

David Shaw, defending, said Hussain had pleaded guilty because of the damage to the car but did not accept his driving had been erratic.

He said the defendant had "obviously acted very foolishly" by deciding to drive the car back to London for repairs, rather than remain in Norfolk.

Magistrates ordered Hussain's jail term to begin after another prison sentence finishes in December 2020.

His driving ban will start upon his release, and he will also have to take an extended re-test before driving again.