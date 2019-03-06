Image copyright Google Image caption As part of the package of savings the council decided to sell the Hethel Engineering Centre for £2.7m to the council-owned Hethel Innovation

A council is selling off a business centre and looking at selling land near a fire station and 15 other plots in a bid to save £4.25m.

Norfolk County Council aims to cut a total of £125m from its £388.7 annual net budget by 2021.

As part of planned savings to its property budget is has decided to sell the Hethel Engineering Centre for £2.7m to the council-owned Hethel Innovation.

It also agreed to consider selling land near East Harling Fire Station.

The Conservative-run council is also looking at 15 parcels of land which are owned by the council as part of its highways programme and are no longer needed.

Hethel Engineering Centre in Wymondham is managed by Hethel Innovation, which is a company set by the council to run the site and leases units to private businesses.

The centre houses a number of firms involved in new technology and innovation.