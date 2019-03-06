Image copyright GYBC Image caption The mostly-glass front of the new Marina Centre proposal

Plans for a new multi-million pound health and leisure complex for a seaside town have been revealed.

The Marina Centre on Great Yarmouth's seafront is to be demolished and a new year-round facility built.

It will include a 25-metre six-lane pool with full disabled access, water flumes, a climbing wall and a cafe.

The borough council which is consulting on the project said: "The famous Golden Mile is set for a once-in-a-generation investment to benefit the seafront."

Great Yarmouth Borough Council added it will benefit the "whole borough for up to 40 years, acting as a catalyst for further investment and an important community hub for the promotion of both indoor and outdoor physical activity."

Image copyright GYBC Image caption Three leisure water areas will be linked with access from a communal change area

The present Marina Centre was built in 1981 and the council said it was in need of refurbishment.

Instead it plans to build a new facility as this "is better value for money and a longer-term solution than refurbishing the existing one".

The council added doing "nothing" would "represent a managed decline of the facility".

Image copyright GYBC Image caption The proposed café area with open views to the beach

The mainly glass construction is expected to cost up to £26m with funds being provided by the local authority "as well as external funding sources".

Building is planned to start in winter 2019-20, with the complex opening for summer 2021.

A first consultation is to run until Tuesday 19 March.