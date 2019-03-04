Image caption The building's owner alerted the fire service to the blaze

High winds "aggravated" a blaze which broke out on an industrial estate, according to the fire chief.

The fire tore through an industrial unit occupied by Power Tool Services at Rackheath, near Norwich, just after 09:00 GMT on Sunday.

Fire commander Peter Rowe said it was "an extremely large fire to deal with, particularly in the high winds".

Crews remained at the scene on Monday to deal with any further small fires, smoke and hot spots.

Image copyright Hayley Lee Image caption Firefighters were called to Rackheath Industrial Estate just after 09:00

Mr Rowe said Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to the fire by the owner of the building.

Up to 12 appliances were used to fight the blaze at its height and the smoke has been described as "particularly aggressive" by the fire commander.

Residents were advised to keep doors and windows shut and some nearby buildings were evacuated.