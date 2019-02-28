Image caption A section of Dereham Road in Cosetessey was closed for more than seven hours after the crash

A teenager who was killed in a crash with a cement mixer suffered multiple injuries, an inquest heard.

Bethany Alexander, 18, of Poethlyn Drive, Queens Hill, near Norwich, was driving a VW car when it crashed on Dereham Road, Costessey, on Monday.

She died at the scene. A pathologist confirmed she had multiple injuries consistent with a road traffic collision.

Norfolk Coroner Jacqueline Lake adjourned the inquest until July.

Dereham Road was closed for more than seven hours after the crash between the Bowthorpe roundabout and Longwater Lane.