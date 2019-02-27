Image copyright Google Image caption The southbound carriageway was closed between the Thickthorn and Stag roundabouts on the A11 until 20:40 GMT

A lorry driver has been arrested after a three-vehicle crash in which his passenger died.

The collision involving a Renault lorry and two stationary white Ford Transit vehicles happened on the southbound carriageway of the A11 at Attleborough shortly before 12:45 GMT on Tuesday.

The lorry passenger, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, also a man in his 40s, was questioned by police and has since been released under investigation.

Two people in the Ford Transits were treated in hospital for neck and head injuries.

The southbound carriageway was closed until 20:40 GMT.

Norfolk Police has called for witnesses to come forward, particularly anyone who saw the vehicles before the crash or who may have dashcam footage.