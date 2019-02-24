Image copyright Google Image caption One person has walked into Walmer lifeboat station

A person has walked into a lifeboat station shortly after an empty boat was spotted drifting in the water off the coast of Kent.

The rigid-hulled inflatable (RIB) was seen a couple of miles from Walmer. It is possible it landed in the night and drifted back out to sea.

A number of lifejackets have also been seen near Shakespeare beach in Dover, some 15 miles (24km) away.

Three lifeboats have been launched and the Coastguard helicopter scrambled.

The Home Office said: "Border Force is currently dealing with an ongoing small boat incident off the Kent coast."