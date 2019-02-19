Image copyright Epic Games Image caption The unofficial Fortnight Live festival based around the survival game was organised by Exciting Events

A games company is suing the organisers of a live event based on its video game Fortnite, which saw many complaints about the quality of the festival.

Exciting Events which ran the unofficial "Fortnite event of the year" in Norwich last weekend is being sued by creator, Epic Games.

The American firm confirmed it had "issued a claim against the organisers" in London's High Court.

Exciting Events has been asked for its response to the legal action.

Image copyright Justine Petersen/Facebook Image caption The festival's cave event was a trailer with a tunnel through it

Justine Petersen, who queued for 90 minutes to get in with her husband and her nine-year-old son, said it was "like the episode of Father Ted when the fair comes to Craggy Island".

Tickets for the event, themed around the global video game sensation, started at about £12, with wristbands for unlimited access to activities costing an extra £20.

Since the event people have been demanded refunds on Facebook.

Image copyright Reenie Greenwood/Facebook Image caption Many people said they gave up waiting before they made it to the front of the queue for the gaming activities

A spokesman for Epic Games said, "The quality of our player experience is incredibly important to us, whether it's inside the game or at official public events like last year's Fortnite Pro-Am.

"Epic Games was not in any way associated with the event that took place in Norwich," he added.

Exciting Events has removed Fortnite festivals planned for Spalding and Newark from its website.