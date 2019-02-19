Image copyright Tom Dulat/Getty Images Image caption Bryan Gunn made six international appearances for Scotland

Former Norwich City manager Bryan Gunn has been banned from driving after admitting speeding offences.

The ex-Scotland international, 55, of Alderley Edge, Cheshire, pleaded guilty to breaking a 30mph limit on the A140 and the A146 in Norfolk last April.

He was banned for six months during a hearing at Norwich Magistrates' Court, which also took into account another speeding offence on the M6 in December.

Gunn's lawyer said he was "bitterly disappointed" with the outcome.

The former player was also fined more than £400 for each offence which saw him breaking the limit twice by driving at 36mph and 38mph in a 30 zone.

'Difficult argument'

Lawyer Simon Nicholls said: "Bryan was bitterly disappointed that the court did not find exceptional hardship in his case.

"He recognises that it's a very difficult argument to present in court and unless the court finds that it would be exceptional hardship, they are obliged to refuse the application

Gunn works in sports management, scouting and mentoring players for a firm in Manchester.

According to Mr Nicholls, he has driven 90,000 miles for his job in the past three years.

Asked how he would get about now, the legal representative said Gunn would be using public transport.

"It will be very difficult for him (to do his job) but he'll manage," he added.

Gunn played for the Canaries between 1986 and 1998 - playing in their famed Uefa Cup win against Bayern Munich in 1993 - and has been inducted into the club's Hall of Fame.

He also managed the club briefly in 2009, but was sacked only two matches into the season.