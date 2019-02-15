Teenage woman dies in cement mixer crash in Norwich
- 15 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A car driver has died after a collision with a cement mixer in Norwich.
Emergency services were called to the Bowthorpe roundabout on Dereham Road shortly after midday.
The driver of a VW car, aged in her late teens, died at the scene. The cement mixer driver was not injured.
The road between the roundabout and the junction with Longwater Lane was closed for more than seven hours but has since reopened.