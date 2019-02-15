Image caption The recovery of the vehicles took more than seven hours

A car driver has died after a collision with a cement mixer in Norwich.

Emergency services were called to the Bowthorpe roundabout on Dereham Road shortly after midday.

The driver of a VW car, aged in her late teens, died at the scene. The cement mixer driver was not injured.

The road between the roundabout and the junction with Longwater Lane was closed for more than seven hours but has since reopened.