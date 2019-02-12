Image copyright Norfolk Constabulary/Chaplin Farr Image caption The new police station (artist's impression) is due to replace the current one in West Acre Road

A £3.5m replacement police station is to be built in Norfolk after plans have been approved.

Swaffham's new station will be based at the Ecotech Business Park and will replace the one in West Acre Road.

Its current building will be sold and the money used to partly fund the new station.

It is part of the force's review to shut smaller public inquiry offices and open two purpose-built facilities in the east and west of the county.

Breckland Council's planning committee members voted unanimously in favour of the development.

The panel heard the new station will be used as an investigation hub for crimes such as domestic abuse, rape and fraud.