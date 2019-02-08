Image copyright Norfolk Police Image caption Norfolk Police axed all 150 of its Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) last year

A police force which axed all of its Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) is hiring civilians on zero hours contracts to guard crime scenes.

Norfolk Police said the new "scene guards", reported to be paid about £10 an hour, would help at "certain low risk" crime scenes.

The role was introduced to "free up officer time for more complex inquiries and investigations", it added.

Guarding crime scenes forms part of a PCSO role.

Norfolk Police axed all 150 of its PCSOs last year - the first force to do so - and said the money saved would allow them to be replaced with "a virtually identical amount of police officers" in the next year.

Criticising the plans, Norwich South MP Clive Lewis wrote on Twitter: "The gig economy reaches our police forces. This sounds like a really, really, really bad idea for so many reasons..."

Police cordons

"Scene guards will have zero hours contracts and, when required, will assist at police cordons at certain low risk crime or incident scenes which need to have a visible police presence on a 24/7 basis while investigations are completed," Norfolk Police said.

"Duties could include preserving the integrity of the crime/incident scene, running a scene log, detailing everyone entering/leaving the scene and dealing with initial inquiries from members of the public and media."

In a statement, Norfolk Police said it would carry out a "thorough evaluation" after the pilot and only continue with the scene guards "if there is an evidence base to demonstrate the proposal is effective".

The force said a review had shown "this particular duty could be performed without a policing warrant, leaving police officers to deal with greater threats to the community".

It said the move was part of the force's "bold plans to radically change our policing model" which would improve its service "and at the same time have the flexibility to tackle the more invisible, but incredibly harmful, crimes that cause long-term damage to society".