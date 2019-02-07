Image caption When Steve Coogan came to Norwich in character as Alan Partridge, he told fans: "This film is my love letter to Norwich"

The cinema where comedian Steve Coogan held the world premiere of his movie featuring fictional Norfolk DJ Alan Partridge has closed.

Hollywood Cinemas said it had ceased trading and its cinema at Anglia Square, Norwich, where the movie Alpha Papa debuted in 2013, has closed.

Another of its cinemas in Great Yarmouth has also closed.

But its cinema in Dereham would stay open under new ownership, said an announcement on its Facebook page.

Christine Jay at Jays UK, which leases the Anglia Square building, said that administrators had been appointed to Hollywood Cinemas.

Image caption Hollywood Cinemas was based in Anglia Square in Norwich

She added a new tenant for the building would be sought and Jays UK was talking to the administrators.

She said competition from streaming services such as Netflix would have had an impact, not just on the Hollywood Cinemas but cinemas nationally.

"It's a difficult environment out there," she said.

When Coogan came in character as Alan Partridge to Norwich, he told fans: "This film is my love letter to Norwich."

The decision to hold the premiere in Norfolk followed a Twitter campaign dubbed "Anglia Square Not Leicester Square".