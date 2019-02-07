Image copyright Geograph/Mark Boyer Image caption Bernard Matthews employs workers across Norfolk and Suffolk

A suspected cyber-attack "potentially compromised" the bank account details of 200 workers at Bernard Matthews.

The Norfolk-based turkey producer said it was alerted by its bank on 22 January.

"We reported the incident to the relevant authorities and put in place extra security measures," a spokesman said.

"We continue to monitor the situation but we are not aware colleagues have been affected any further," he added.

Bernard Matthews employs 3,000 people across East Anglia.

Last year, it was one of two interested parties bidding to take over Banham Poultry, in Attleborough, which was eventually sold to Chesterfield Poultry.