Image copyright Geograph/G Laird Image caption The vicar of the Holt with High Kelling parish says a vote is to be held on whether any future female bishop could conduct duties there

A vicar has said he will not accept a female bishop's authority if a woman was to be appointed in the position.

The Reverend Canon Howard Stoker wrote to parishioners of his two churches in Norfolk, as the selection of a new Bishop of Norwich approaches.

He said he, fellow clergy members, and worshippers could not "fully accept" a woman's "sacramental ministry".

Father Stoker said the parish would vote on the matter on the 18th February.

The Right Reverend Graham James retired as Norwich's bishop in November and his successor is due to be appointed later this year.

The congregations of St Andrew the Apostle, in Holt, and All Saints, in High Kelling, received a letter - seen by the BBC - telling them that its Parochial Church Council, which is divided on the matter, would vote on 18 February.

"The possibility of the appointment of a woman... suddenly brings the issue into sharp focus," wrote Father Stoker.

"If a woman bishop were to succeed Bishop Graham there would be those clergy and members of our congregations who, unfortunately, would be unable to accept and receive her sacramental ministry.

"If we wait until an announcement... then our response becomes personal and ungracious."

Image caption The Bishop of Norwich, the Right Reverend Graham James, officially stood down from his post last year

If Father Stoker is backed, he could request that any official parish duties normally performed by the Bishop of Norwich would be carried out by a male bishop instead.

The Church of England's governing body, The General Synod, says parishes can request male bishops to carry out duties.

The Reverend Canon Emma Percy, from equality campaign group Women and the Church, said it was "odd" to suggest the stance was "not personal".

"A woman can't decide not to be a woman in order to make things easier," she said.

The BBC has contacted Father Stoker for comment.