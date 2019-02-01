Image copyright Google Image caption The man "verbally abused" officers as they took a quick break at the McDonald's

A man who launched into a "drunken rant" at police officers ordering food at a McDonald's restaurant was arrested after attempting to drive off.

The officers stopped for their first break in six hours at the Great Yarmouth branch at 04:00 GMT.

"If you're going to have a drunken rant at my officers for buying fast food... don't then get into your car whilst still drunk," Norfolk Police tweeted.

The man was arrested for failing to give a breath test at the scene.

Police suggested on Twitter that insulting them at the restaurant and then trying to drive away while drunk was not a good idea "unless you actually prefer the food in custody".

Image copyright Twitter/Norfolk Police

A spokeswoman said the officers had begun their shift at 22:00 GMT on Thursday and had not had time to have a break or eat until they arrived at the Gapton Hall industrial estate McDonald's in the early hours.

The man "became verbally abusive" towards them, she said.

"[He] then got in to a vehicle and attempted to drive away before being stopped by officers."

The suspect, in his 30s, remains in custody and will be questioned later, she added.

The officers were praised for their actions

Responding to the tweet, one follower wrote: "Some people deserve all they get. Hope the officers got to enjoy their takeaway."

Another said "it must must be like Karma for you guys", while another simply commented: "Excellent."