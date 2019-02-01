Image caption The three knives had been left unattended by workmen at HMP Wayland

Prisoners stole three knives from workmen at a jail where violent attacks have been on the rise.

The blades were taken at HMP Wayland in Norfolk on Wednesday after being left unattended by a team fitting flooring.

Two of the carpeting knives were handed in by prisoners and the third was found during a five-hour lockdown search at the category C jail.

The prison service said any inmates involved "can expect punishment".

"The prison will be reminding its contractors of the importance of securing their equipment," added a spokesman.

'Extremely worrying'

HMP Wayland has a capacity of 1,017 inmates and counts Reggie Kray and Westminster Bridge terrorist Khalid Masood among its previous inmates. In 2016, governor Paul Cawkwell was beaten up at the jail.

Jackie Marshall, of prison officers union, the POA, said the knife thefts were "extremely worrying", particularly given the national backdrop of prison assaults reaching a record high.

"We have got concerns throughout the whole of the estate - violence is on the increase despite having put more officers in," she said.

"There is always concern about missing tools, because sooner or later we have to release these prisoners from their cells."

A report from HMP Wayland's independent monitoring board for the year to May 2018 raised concerns about violent incidents, with 214 prisoner-on-prisoner assaults and 84 on staff.

A violence reporting team was set up to tackle the problem, but staff shortages and a rise in incidents meant it had "been difficult for them to achieve the positive results they would like", said the report.