A11 crash: Car on fire after three-vehicle collision
- 1 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A car was destroyed in a fire after a three-vehicle crash which caused the closure of a major road.
The A11 at Wymondham, in Norfolk, was closed for more than four hours while emergency services tackled the blaze.
South Norfolk's policing team said one vehicle had caught on fire and been "destroyed" as a result of the collision.
The crash happened at 17:30 GMT on Thursday and the road was reopened by 21:30 GMT.