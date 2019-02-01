Image copyright Norfolk Constabulary Image caption A car caught on fire after a crash on the A11

A car was destroyed in a fire after a three-vehicle crash which caused the closure of a major road.

The A11 at Wymondham, in Norfolk, was closed for more than four hours while emergency services tackled the blaze.

South Norfolk's policing team said one vehicle had caught on fire and been "destroyed" as a result of the collision.

The crash happened at 17:30 GMT on Thursday and the road was reopened by 21:30 GMT.