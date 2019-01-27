Norfolk police 'shocked' at car driven without front tyre
Police said they were "shocked" to find a car being driven erratically on a major road was missing a front tyre.
The driver was stopped on the A11 near Wymondham, Norfolk, by officers in the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) on Saturday.
The vehicle was missing its front right-hand tyre.
After giving a breathalyser reading of more than three times the drink-drive limit, the driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.
Social media users have expressed their shock at the state of the car.
One said on Twitter "think it is below 1.6mm" in reference to the minimum tyre tread legally required, while another said "I just want to say 'are you joking' but I know you're not".
Sgt Chris Harris responded: "Yes, it is the shocking reality of what we have to deal with.. The wheel is bad enough but coupled with the drink.."