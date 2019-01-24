Image copyright PA Image caption The Queen visits the Sandringham branch of the WI each year during her winter stay at the nearby Royal estate

The Queen has joined members of her local Women's Institute (WI) in a live version of TV quiz show Pointless hosted by Alexander Armstrong.

Her Majesty is said to be an avid viewer of the teatime favourite, in which players compete to find the least obvious answers to questions.

Armstrong, the show's presenter, described the Queen as "our most distinguished viewer".

Her team was crowned winner of the contest at the Sandringham WI.

She visits the group every year as part of her winter stay at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

'Silky Pointless skills'

West Newton Village Hall was divided into two teams for the live game - one headed by the Queen and the other by Yvonne Browne, vice-president of the WI group.

Image copyright PA Image caption Alexander Armstrong said meeting the Queen was "a dream come true"

Five matches took place, with the royal's team winning three.

Armstrong - who presented Sandringham WI with a trophy - has previously claimed a "Palace insider" told him the monarch was a fan of the programme.

He said the Queen gave some answers herself and had "some deft, silky Pointless skills".

"I think Her Majesty and the team can be very pleased with themselves tonight and go back covered in glory," he said.

"I think they can look back over the match and feel rightly proud of what they achieved."

Speaking before the event, Armstrong said meeting the Queen would be "a dream come true".

He added: "I think everyone I've ever spoken to has said they've had a dream where they had tea with the Queen - I'm going to get to do that."

Image copyright PA Image caption The monarch was all smiles as she arrived at the WI meeting

The Queen arrived for the event in a chauffeur-driven Range Rover.

She posed for a group photograph, unveiled the branch's centenary plaque and was given a celebratory cake.

During her speech to the event, the Queen told her fellow members: "Of course, every generation faces fresh challenges and opportunities.

"As we look for new answers in the modern age, I for one prefer the tried and tested recipes, like speaking well of each other and respecting different points of view; coming together to seek out the common ground; and never losing sight of the bigger picture."

Ms Browne said it had been "a really lovely afternoon".

"The Queen very graciously said a few words about the fact it was our centenary and she hoped that the fun and friendship would continue into the next century," she said.

The Queen has been a member of the Sandringham WI since 1943, when she was still Princess Elizabeth.