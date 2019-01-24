A care home has been placed in special measures after inspectors catalogued failing after failing in a report.

Saint Michael's Court in Aylsham, Norfolk, which looks after up to 86 people, has been rated inadequate by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The CQC found that it did not have enough staff to "keep people safe and meet their needs".

The home said new management was in place and it was working "diligently" to ensure better care.

Two years ago the home was rated as good by the CQC, but it failed when inspectors visited last year.

'Lack of food'

The CQC report said the home had no officially registered manager and the manager who was there at the time of the inspection on 12 December had left when the inspectors returned two days later.

The inspectors highlighted the lack of staff, the lack of food for residents and the unsafe administration of medicines.

"There were not enough staff to keep people safe and systems were not in place to protect people from the risk of abuse and avoidable harm," said the report.

"Staff did not feel supported and concerns they had raised about the quality and safety of care provided had not been taken seriously."

The report said one staff member told the inspectors: "The lack of food is insane, we've gone through numerous chefs, there was never enough food."

Runwood Homes, which runs St Michael's Court care home, said in a statement: "In late 2018 there were management changes and new management did not continue to provide the level of service we expect and standards within the home were not maintained."