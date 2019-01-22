Image caption Police cordoned off the scene after being called in the early hours of 27 June

A second man has been charged with attempted murder after a teenager was shot in the backside in Norwich.

Jake Brittain, 26, of no fixed address, is due before magistrates on 14 February.

The charge relates to a shooting in the Adelaide Street and West End Street area of the city on 27 June, when a 19-year-old from London suffered a gunshot wound.

Kallum Eastall, 18 of no fixed address, was charged in October.

Armed police were called to a park near the Fat Cat pub, off West End Street, at 02:00 BST following reports of an "altercation" and gunshots.