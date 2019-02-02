Image copyright Rachael Long Image caption Lifeboat Horse was initially embedded off the coast at Wells-next-the-Sea in the summer

A horse sculpture in the sea is due to become a permanent attraction after a town raised £15,000 to buy it.

Last month, a campaign to keep the Lifeboat Horse by artist Rachael Long in Wells-next-the-Sea, Norfolk, was started by the harbour commissioners.

Residents have been so keen to see the 10ft (3m) sculpture remain that local children have even been donating their pocket money to the cause.

Harbour master Robert Smith said he was "thrilled" to hit the target.

The Lifeboat Horse - made from steel bars and old whisky barrels - was created by artist Rachael Long for the 2018 Wells Heritage Art Trail and it remained her property.

It was located on the harbour sand so that it was fully visible at low tide, and then becomes submerged as the tide comes in.

It has been in storage since October for protection from the harsher winter seas.

Mr Smith hopes it will be back in its original setting by the spring once the purchase goes through.

Image copyright Rachael Long Image caption The full sculpture is fully revealed at low tide when it was in place on the north Norfolk coast

Mr Smith said he was "grateful" for every one of the 130 donations received, which ranged in value from £1 to £1,500.

Seven local businesses chipped in, but most of the money came from the local community.

He said people were "desperate" to see the sculpture stay in Wells.

"One local child donated their last £1 while a group of children, whose grandmother really liked the sculpture, donated their pocket money instead of buying her a present," he said.

"I can't believe people's generosity. It's been quite humbling."

Image copyright Wells Harbour Commissioners Image caption Horses pulled the Wells-next-the-Sea lifeboat in and out of the sea until 1936

The harbour commissioners have pledged to cover all ongoing insurance, maintenance and winter storage costs for the sculpture, Mr Smith added.

It was created as a tribute to the horses that once pulled the town's 33ft (10m) lifeboat more than two miles from the quay to Holkham Gap.