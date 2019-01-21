Image caption The Red Arrows had to change their flight path to avoid nesting birds

Organisers of a seaside air show have announced the two-day event will not be repeated in 2019.

Great Yarmouth's inaugural festival, in June, featured the Red Arrows and a Battle of Britain memorial flight.

The free event, attended by about 180,000 people, brought in a revenue of £151,000 but expenses topped £730,000.

The town's tourism and business improvement board said the festival would not happen in 2019 but it was "looking at options for the future".

Responses to the news on Facebook included one that said: "Shame, the Great was put back in Great Yarmouth last yr because of all the amazing events."

Avoid nesting birds

Another added: "Trouble is they label it as a free air show, nothing is free, it costs thousands to put on, if everyone put a couple of quid in the buckets it wouldn't be cancelled this year!!!"

In 2017, what was to be the first event was cancelled due to "significantly higher than anticipated" costs.

Then, in May, the Red Arrows was forced to change its flight path to avoid nesting birds.

Organisers had declared the 2018 event a success but admitted costs had been higher than expected.