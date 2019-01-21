Image copyright Reuters Image caption Debris at the scene where Prince Philip was involved in a traffic accident

Debris said to be from a crash involving the Duke of Edinburgh was put up for sale on eBay.

Seller morbius777 said the debris was from the collision near King's Lynn, Norfolk, on Thursday.

The listing, which has now been removed, said it "may even have Phil's DNA on it, if you wanted to clone him".

It said all money raised from the online auction would go to Cancer Research UK, with the price reaching £65,900 after 139 bids.

An eBay spokesman said the listing was removed in line with its "policy relating to the sale of any item that seeks to profit from human suffering or tragedy".

Image copyright EBay Image caption The debris was listed for £65,900

Prince Philip, 97, was unhurt in the crash on the A149, in which his Land Rover Freelander landed on its side after a collision with a Kia.

A nine-month-old boy in the other car was uninjured. The driver, a 28-year-old woman, had cuts while a 45-year-old female passenger broke her wrist.

The eBay post said the listing was for three plastic parts, not glass.

The seller said: "These items are not stolen, they have been left at the roadside for way too long.

"It amazes me that they weren't cleaned up on the day. So, as opportunists do, I tidied them up.

"There's no financial gain in this for me, all proceeds going to charity. It's a bit of fun, and Cancer Research get to benefit."

A spokeswoman for Cancer Research UK said the charity did not wish to comment.

Image copyright Archant Image caption Damage to the Land Rover's left side could be seen after Thursday's crash

Image copyright Albanpix Image caption Prince Philip was seen driving a replacement Land Rover Freelander without a seatbelt on Saturday

The duke was seen driving near Sandringham without a seatbelt in a replacement Land Rover on Saturday.

Norfolk Police said "suitable words of advice" had been given to the driver.

Thursday's crash happened a day before Norfolk councillors agreed to cut the speed limit on the A149, where there have been five deaths in six years.

The speed limit will be dropped from 60mph to 50mph and average speed cameras will be installed.