Image copyright Angling Times Image caption John Wilson was named the greatest angler by the Angling Times in 2004

A service will be held in memory of a British fisherman who was once voted "the greatest angler of all time".

John Wilson died at his home in Thailand on 13 November.

The 75-year-old, who was appointed MBE for services to angling in 2009, wrote about 20 books and presented TV programmes on fishing for more than 20 years.

Mr Wilson used to live in Norfolk and the service will be at Norwich Cathedral on 24 May.

Wensum Anglers Association said it would give people the chance to give him a "correct send-off".

Phil Humm, from the angling association, said: "Although John was not native to Norfolk, he was a Norfolk angler through and through.

"The memorial could not have been done anywhere else."

Mr Humm said it was a chance for the conservation and angling communities in Norfolk to properly pay their respects.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption John Wilson, who was appointed MBE for services to angling in 2009, wrote about 20 books on fishing

Mr Wilson, whose body was cremated in Thailand, presented Anglia Television's Go Fishing from 1986 to 2002 after being spotted by TV bosses in a Norwich tackle shop.

He lived in Lenwade before moving to Thailand in 2013 and had been named the greatest angler by the Angling Times in 2004.

His good friend Terry Houseago described him as an "exceptional angler" and a "really nice guy".

Mr Houseago said they first met when Mr Wilson bought the tackle shop in 1971 and remained good friends ever since.

"I still can't believe he's gone," he added.

"He was an iconic figure and even though he become well known through the television programmes and the books, he always stayed the same with me.

"He was no different from when I first met him."

The memorial service will be followed by a gathering for family and friends at Wensum Valley Golf Club.