Image copyright PA Image caption The Queen catches the train from London to King's Lynn every year

The Queen has arrived in Norfolk by train to begin her Christmas break, travelling without the Duke of Edinburgh.

She caught the 10:42 GMT service from King's Cross and arrived at platform two in King's Lynn at 12:31.

The monarch briefly mingled with passengers as she was escorted through a side exit to an awaiting Range Rover.

The vehicle then took her on the 30-minute journey to her Sandringham Estate.

Image copyright PA Image caption The Queen will spend Christmas at her Sandringham estate

She will be joined in Norfolk by other members of the Royal Family for part of the festive period and they will attend their traditional Christmas Day church service.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be among those walking the short distance from Sandringham House to St Mary Magdalene Church on 25 December.