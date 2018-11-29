Image copyright Facebook Image caption Louise Harvey died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital almost three weeks after a breast enlargement operation in London

A mother-of-three died from a blood clot 17 days after undergoing breast enlargement surgery.

Beauty therapist Louise Harvey, 36, of Norwich, died on 5 July following her operation in London.

An inquest into her death was opened on Tuesday and adjourned for a full hearing on 26 March.

It is understood she was a patient of Transform Cosmetic Surgery which said it conducted an internal investigation and passed the outcome to the coroner.

"We can confirm that a patient passed away on 5 July 2018, nearly three weeks after undergoing a procedure at a Transform hospital," it added.

"We are deeply saddened by this and have undertaken a full internal investigation.

"This has been shared with the coroner and other relevant authorities in support of their investigation, the findings of which have yet to be determined."

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Louise Harvey had three children, aged six to 18

Image copyright Transform website Image caption Transform Cosmetic Surgery offers various cosmetic procedures

A JustGiving page has been set up with a target of £5,000 to help support her children.

It said: "Louise Harvey sadly passed away recently after a blood clot formed in her body.

"It has been a shock to us all that this beautiful, young, devoted mother-of-three has been taken away from us so early and without warning when she had so much to live for.

"We have received an overwhelming response from family and friends offering their condolences and support and would like to contribute in some way to ease the suffering her death has caused."

Image copyright Facebook Image caption A Just Giving page aims to raise money for Louise Harvey's children

It said the money raised would help provide a "stable and happy future" for her two sons, aged six and 11, and 18-year-old daughter.

Earlier this year, the Advertising Standards Agency found Transform had breached the advertising code with a TV advert that featured the voice of a woman who had had surgery after pregnancy.

It said: "We considered that by directing the ad at new mothers and focusing on the negative perception a new mother had of her body after giving birth, the ad was likely to have exploited new mothers' insecurities about their bodies.

"We therefore concluded that the ad was irresponsible."