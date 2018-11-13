Image copyright Geograph/NChadwick

A former Norwich police station could be demolished to make way for three new homes in a cost-cutting exercise by Norfolk Constabulary.

Bowthorpe Police Station was earmarked for closure following a major police review designed to save £10m by 2020.

Now an application to build three new homes on the site on Wendene has been lodged with Norwich City Council.

The design of the new properties would be in keeping with the character of the existing area, the application says.

Outline planning permission is being requested for three houses - one with two bedrooms, one with three and one with four.

Norfolk Constabulary began its review in October 2017 and it concluded that Bowthorpe Police Station was surplus to operational requirements.

A report attached to the planning application said: "This has been enabled as police officers are now increasingly able to use mobile computing and they are less reliant on static bases to access police systems."

Norwich City Council's planning committee will make a decision on the application in due course.