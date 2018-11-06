Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The club has had an application to host events in the Carrow Road car park approved

Norwich City Football Club's car park could be transformed into a US-style drive-in cinema.

It is one of several options being considered by the club as it looks to change its premises licence with Norwich City Council.

Carrow Road has also applied for permission to place marquees and stalls outside the ground when live music is being held at the stadium.

It has asked to host three concerts a year and hold events on six other days.

Stuart Cox, director of catering at the club, told members of the city council's licensing sub-committee that they had already been approached by a company that puts on drive-in movie events.

"The idea is that a large cinema screen would be brought in, which cars can park in front of and tune their radio into the audio," he said.

Drive-in cinemas are hugely popular in the US

The licence changes will allow the club to hold events without the need for a temporary events notice, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.

Five neighbours have objected to the proposals, but the committee was satisfied the club had addressed the issues in conditions put forward.

David Lowens, the city council's solicitor, said: "The councillors have taken account of application and objections and their view is it was put forward by a professional and sensible organisation and due to the limited cases and hours the variation has been granted."