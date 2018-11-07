Image copyright South Norfolk Council Image caption Environmental health officers found a "rug" of cockroaches in the poppadom warmer

Environmental health officers have closed an Indian restaurant after finding a "rug" of cockroaches in a poppadom warmer.

Magistrates granted South Norfolk Council a prohibition order to shut Diss Tandoori in Shelfanger Road, Diss, Norfolk.

Officers also found 50 cockroaches in a storage bin of uncooked rice.

The council said the order would remain until it was happy improvements had been made.

Image copyright South Norfolk Council Image caption The council said the order would remain until the authority was "happy that the required improvements have been made"

Lisa Neal, South Norfolk cabinet member for regulation and public safety, said: "We will be working with the owners of the business to help them resolve the issues that have forced the Council to take this action.

"The safety of our residents is our priority and the business will stay closed until we are satisfied that conditions have improved."