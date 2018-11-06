Image caption Lorne Green has announced that he will step down at that time because he wants to spend more time with his family

The Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for Norfolk has said he will not seek re-election in 2020.

Lorne Green announced he will step down that year because he wants to spend more time with his family.

He is currently waiting for the results of a public consultation into his office also taking control of the fire service, from the county council.

The plan has proved controversial with opposition from County Hall and a union representing fire staff.

But Mr Green insists his decision to step aside is not a sign he has lost the consultation.

Image copyright Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Norfolk County Council has overseen the local fire service since 1974

"I have put principle ahead of politics and pursued a very intensive consultation, and I have been overwhelmed by the responses - thousands and thousands of responses," he said.

"There are many views and I am not party [to the the consultation] - officers are doing that.

"I will see what their finding are."

Mr Lorne was elected as PCC in 2016 as the Conservative candidate.

He said his decision not to stand again was influenced by a "recent major and welcome change in family circumstances".

"Our elder son, his wife and two young grandchildren have returned to live in Norfolk in recent months after an absence abroad of 12 years," he said.

"Our younger son was married in recent weeks and he and his wife are returning to live and work here after living abroad for some years."