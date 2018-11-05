Two people were rescued after a fishing boat sank off the Norfolk coast.

Wells Lifeboat said they received a Mayday call for help and found two crew members in the water.

A spokesman for the rescue crew said the fishing boat sank about six miles (9.6 km) north, north west of Wells-next-the-Sea.

The lifeboat was assisted by a search and rescue helicopter from Humberside which was called to the scene at 15:06 GMT and winched the men to safety.

They were both taken to hospital for treatment.

It is understood no one else was on board the vessel.