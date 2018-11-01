Image copyright Norfolk Constabulary Image caption Jan Hogan was found dead in his flat in Downham Market in May 2010

Two men have been charged with the murder of a man who was found dead at his flat in Norfolk more than eight years ago.

Lester Aisthorpe, 58, of Basil Drive, and Steven Louro, 42, of South Lynn Plain, King's Lynn, are accused of killing Jan Hogan.

The body of Mr Hogan, 59, was discovered at his home in Basil Drive, Downham Market, on 23 May, 2010.

Mr Aisthorpe and Mr Louro are due before Norwich magistrates on Friday.

They also each face a charge of perverting the course of justice.

Both men were charged following further inquiries by the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team.

The coroner recorded an open verdict on Mr Hogan's death in 2011.