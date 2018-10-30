Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Attleborough Breckland Lodge fire: Drone captures hotel devastation

A "landmark" hotel and pub which was gutted by fire is to reopen this week.

Breckland Lodge, next to the A11 in Attleborough, Norfolk, was destroyed by the blaze in February.

More than 70 firefighters were called to the scene, with plumes of smoke seen rising for miles from the site of the 33-room hotel, pub and restaurant.

Staff said they were "thrilled" to be reopening on Thursday following the "devastating" blaze, previously said to have been started accidentally.

Posting on the venue's Facebook account, staff said they "would like to thank every single person who has played a part in the re-build after the devastating fire earlier this year".

They said the messages of support had "meant a lot and kept the team going".

Image caption More than 70 firefighters tackled the blaze at the hotel and pub near the A11 in Norfolk

Hours after the fire earlier this year, Breckland Lodge co-director Colin Kilby announced the premises, which were a "landmark for lots of people", would be rebuilt.