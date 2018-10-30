Norfolk Broads rescue operation after car plunges into river
A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after a car ended up in the Norfolk Broads, sparking a late-night rescue operation.
Emergency services were called to reports that a car had been driven into the water at Ferry Inn, Horning, at about 23:40 GMT on Monday.
Police said three men jumped in after the car to help rescue the driver.
A boat was launched by Norfolk Fire Service, with the men then put into the care of the ambulance service.
The driver, a man in his 40s, was arrested after being discharged from hospital and remains in custody, a police spokeswoman said.
Hemsby Lifeboat, which attended the scene alongside police, the fire service and coastguard, searched the water afterwards to check no-one else had been in the car.