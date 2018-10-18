Image copyright Wesley Overson-Reed Image caption The fire has ripped through the Sue Ryder shop on the High Street

Part of a High Street has been closed after fire broke out in a charity shop, prompting a warning by the fire service to avoid the area.

Twelve appliances were sent to the Sue Ryder shop in King's Lynn to tackle a blaze that broke out at 10:30 BST.

Surrounding buildings were evacuated and the end of the road near Saturday Market Place was closed.

An off-duty firefighter helped evacuate the shop and this avoided casualties, the fire service said.

Norfolk Police are also at the scene and said nearby Baker Lane Car Park had also been closed.

"We've got the fire contained to prevent it spreading to nearby buildings but we have concerns about the construction of the shop," fire officer and incident commander Andy Ayers said.

Firefighters were tackling the flames from above as it has taken hold in the roof space and others areas.

"It's in an old part of the town and because of fears about the [timber] construction of the building we are not putting crews inside yet," Mr Ayers said.

"We are making good progress and expect to be here for the rest of the day."