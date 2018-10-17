Image copyright Tim Flaxman Image caption Mr Flaxman and his neighbour dug up the bombs in their gardens in Burgh Castle, Norfolk

An inventor kept a metal pipe under a bench for two years before discovering it to be a World War Two mortar bomb.

Tim Flaxman dug the metal object up in his garden in Burgh Castle, Norfolk.

He was about to take them, and three from his neighbours garden, to the scrap yard, but his wife told him to call police first, who sent out bomb disposal experts.

Mr Flaxman, whose house is on he site of a former military base, said it was all "rather alarming."

Army bomb disposal experts identified the suspect metal devices as Second World War-vintage 29mm spigot mortar bombs, used for ground-based target practice.

The bombs were concrete filled and did not contain any explosives, an Army spokesperson confirmed.

Image copyright Tim Flaxman Image caption Army bomb disposal experts told Mr Flaxman the concrete-filled mortar bombs would have been used for target practice during World War Two

Mr Flaxman, 58, said: "It never bothered me, but it does cause alarm to other people, so it's good that the bomb squad have taken it away."

He also gave the bomb experts an empty hand grenade which had been used as a doorstop after being in the family for years.