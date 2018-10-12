Image copyright Norfolk Police Image caption Robert Smith was arrested the day after he abused the woman in July 2016, the court heard

A carer who had sex with a vulnerable woman has been jailed for 11 years and six months.

Robert Smith, 65, of St Catherine's Way, Gorleston, abused his victim while working in the Great Yarmouth area in July 2016.

He denied five offences relating to a person with a mental disorder impeding choice and was convicted by a jury at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday.

Norfolk Police said the victim's courage was "commendable".

Det Con Nick Appleton added: "The impact of this case on the victim and her loved ones has been life-changing.

"Throughout the investigation, Smith has denied all offences and shown no remorse for what he has done and I am pleased he has received a significant custodial sentence."

Smith had denied three counts of penetrative sexual activity and two counts of sexual activity, with all five charges relating to a person with a mental disorder impeding choice.