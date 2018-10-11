Image copyright Norfolk Constabulary Image caption Jonathan Collins (left) and Neil Moon were found dead at Banham Poultry last week

Tributes have been paid to two men who died after a suspected gas leak at a poultry firm.

Jonathan Collins, 34, of Watton, Norfolk, and Neil Moon, 49, of Spalding, Lincolnshire, were found dead at Banham Poultry at about 01:10 BST on 4 October.

Mr Collins' family described him as "a devoted family man", while Mr Moon's son called him "my hero".

Inquests opened earlier heard the cause of death was "unascertained".

Police were called to the factory, in Station Road, Attleborough, following reports two subcontractors from a pest control company had been found dead.

Norfolk coroner Jacqueline Lake said the men, both described as service specialists, were found "unresponsive alongside the premises of Banham Poultry".

Mr Moon's wife said he was "the most amazing husband and father".

"There are no words to describe the loss I feel," she added. "Life will never be the same again."

Mr Moon's son called him "my hero" and said he would "miss listening to his stories", while his daughter said she would "cherish all the memories we had together".

Mr Collins' family described him as "a devoted family man who will continue to be loved and missed by all those who knew him".

The inquests were adjourned until a pre-inquest review hearing in January.