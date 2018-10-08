Norfolk

Norwich City winger Yanic Wildschut fined for speeding

  • 8 October 2018
Yanic Wildschut Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Norwich City signed Wildschut from Wigan Athletic in 2017 for £7m

A Norwich City footballer has been fined for speeding in his Mercedes car on the city's inner ring road.

Dutch winger Yanic Wildschut, 26, admitted driving his E220 at 45mph (70km/h) in a 30mph (50km/h) zone on the A140 Colman Road on 6 December.

Norwich magistrates fined Wildschut £293, ordered him to pay a £30 victim surcharge and costs of £100.

Magistrates also put five points on his licence. Wildschut is currently on loan at Bolton Wanderers.

He joined Championship side Norwich City from Wigan Athletic in 2017 for £7m.

His address was listed as Ipswich Road, Norwich, on court documents.

