Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Ticu Bahica was quickly identified as being among a group of young men who threatened and robbed an elderly man in Ipswich, police said

A teenager who walked an 81-year-old man to a cash machine in Ipswich and robbed him of £100 has been detained for five years.

Ticu Bahica, 18, of Reavell Place, was among a group who threatened the man with a knife in his home then forced him to withdraw cash on 22 August.

Bahica admitted robbery and was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court.

Suffolk Police said it was continuing to investigate to bring the other young men involved to justice.

A police spokesman said the victim had opened his door to the group late at night in the Handford Road area in the belief they were workmen who had been at the house earlier in the day.

Image copyright Google Image caption Two of the men walked the victim to a cash machine at Sainsbury's in Hadleigh Road

They forced their way in, turned off the lights and shone a torch in the victim's eyes while demanding money.

Every room was searched and one suspect came back with a kitchen knife which was held against the man's throat, police said.

'Cowardly crime'

In an effort to make them leave, the victim offered to go to a cash machine at Sainsbury's on Hadleigh Road and withdraw £100 for them.

The victim was left shaken, but was otherwise unharmed, Suffolk Police said.

Det Insp Holly Evans said: "This was one of the most cowardly crimes I have dealt with.

"I was absolutely shocked that a group of young males would subject an elderly man to an ordeal like this.

"Although they did not physically harm the victim, I can only begin to imagine what the emotional trauma of being threatened in your own home must be like."