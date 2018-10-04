Image copyright Google Image caption Residents were able to leave Gorselands when it was not safe for them to do so, the CQC said

Two residents at a care home were at risk of harm when they wandered from the premises, a Care Quality Commission (CQC) report said.

A resident at Gorselands in Hunstanton walked out earlier this year, after which the home told the council it would alter its front door.

In May, it made the same assurance to the CQC - but weeks later a resident went missing and staff were unaware.

The CQC said "prompt action was not taken" and rated the home inadequate.

Gorselands has up to 21 residents, including people with dementia, and was previously rated "requires improvement" after an inspection in February 2017.

Placing the home in special measures, the CQC concluded: "We remain concerned at the lack of significant improvement... the provider has repeatedly failed to take effective action."

The home's front door, unlocked with a key, posed a "significant risk" in an emergency but inspectors were told a keypad system was due to be installed.

"Since the inspection, we have been informed that the provider had given the same assurance to the local authority safeguarding team in April," the report states.

"We do not feel the provider has addressed the safety issue.... and has continued to place people at risk."

It added: "Since our inspection we have been informed a second person was able to [leave].

"Staff were not aware that they had gone missing and prompt action was not taken.

"The potential risk of this person placing themselves at risk of harm had not been fully assessed."

Inspectors also had concerns about the unsafe management of medicines, extremely hot water and staffing levels.

If significant improvements are not made within a maximum of 12 months, the CQC could begin enforcement procedures to close the home.

The care home has been approached for comment.