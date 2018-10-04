Image caption The two men were found dead at Banham Poultry in the early hours

Two men have died in an industrial accident at a poultry firm in Norfolk.

Police were called to Banham Poultry, Station Road, Attleborough at about 01:10 BST following reports two subcontractors had been found dead.

The men, aged in their 30s and 40s, were from a pest control company and were found close to the factory.

Police have not given further details, but Greater Anglia said Cambridge-bound trains would not stop at Attleborough due to a "chemical spillage".

The fire service, police and the Health and Safety Executive are at the scene.

A cordon is in place at the factory and at the nearby Attleborough railway station, where only the Norwich-bound platform is open.

Greater Anglia said disruption was expected until midday.

On Wednesday, Banham Poultry announced it was up for sale, leaving hundreds of jobs potentially at risk.

Two bids are being considered, one of which aims to keep the business in Attleborough, while the other plans to move production elsewhere.

The company is one of Norfolk's biggest employers, with about 1,000 staff.

It has been approached for comment about the deaths.

Image caption The nearby railway station at Attleborough has been cordoned off

At the scene - BBC Radio Norfolk's Wally Webb

It is extremely quiet here.

There haven't been the usual comings and goings at the start of the working day - no staff arriving, no Banham Poultry vehicles leaving the site.

There is a police presence both here and at the railway station.

A police forensics van here is parked outside the factory, and I have seen security guards walk by, but very little else.