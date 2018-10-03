Image copyright British Poultry Image caption Banham Poultry has been in business since 1965 and is based in Attleborough, Norfolk

A major poultry producer has been put up for sale, leaving hundreds of jobs potentially at risk.

Two bids are currently being considered for Banham Poultry, one which aims to keep the business in Attleborough, Norfolk, while the other plans to move production elsewhere.

The company is one of Norfolk's biggest employers, with around 1,000 staff.

Chief executive Martin Bromley said he was "in negotiations to find the right home for the business".

Banham Poultry has been trading since 1965 and has a turnover of approximately £100m per year.

Earlier, George Freeman, the Conservative MP for Mid Norfolk, tweeted that the company had gone into administration but later issued a clarification.

Mr Bromley said it had been "a complete misunderstanding" and he was talking to accounting firm Ernst & Young about "doing a deal".

'The right home'

He admitted trade had "not been good for the last two or three months" but he hoped to find a buyer who could operate the family-run firm "more efficiently".

"We're in negotiation to find the right home for the business," he said.

"It has been bid for by two companies. One is planning to shut the business down while another offer is to keep the people in Attleborough employed and move on and do a good job. It's as simple as that.

"We have currently got the support of the bank and Ernst & Young to make sure that all suppliers and employees are going to be paid until a transaction has been transacted."

Mr Bromley said his "main objective" was to "maintain employment in Attleborough".