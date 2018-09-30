Image copyright Norfolk Police Image caption Cristina Magda-Calancea died in hospital after being stabbed

A woman who died after being stabbed has been described as "lovely and funny" by her bother.

Cristina Magda-Calancea, 26, was found with multiple stab wounds in Fenland Road, King's Lynn, Norfolk, on 21 September and later died in hospital.

Razvan Milea, who is raising funds so his sister's body can be repatriated to Romania, said she was "happy, laughing at any jokes, and enjoyed life".

A man has been charged with murdering Ms Magda-Calancea.

Image copyright Razvan Milea Image caption Razvan Milea had previously worked in the same factory as his sister

Mr Milea said his sister, who has two other brothers that also live in the UK and another in France, "liked finding objects in the shape of a heart - even popcorn".

"Our family liked 80s and 90s music, especially AC/DC - she even went to a concert with my brother and father," he said.

Mr Milea said his sister had a number of jobs since moving to the UK, including working in a chocolate factory, and that she was "a normal human being - she was like everybody".

The family need around £5,000 to help them send her body back to Drobeta-Turnu Severin in Romania, where her parents still live.

Gediminas Jasinskas, 29, of Tennyson Avenue, King's Lynn, appeared in court last week charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.