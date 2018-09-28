Image copyright Adrian S Pye/Geograph Image caption The structures are the last two remaining in Norwich

Two gas holders in Norwich are expected to be completely removed by the end of January, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

The structures on Gas Hill date from the 1880s and have not been used for storing gas for several years.

National Grid began clearing the site in July but the metal frames remain.

Gareth Taylor of National Grid said it was removing water from the gas holders and expected to move on to "more visible work" by the end of the year.

Earlier in the year, Brunton Building, of Brundall, said it wanted to incorporate the structures as part of a housing development but the process of having them removed had already begun.