Image copyright Family photo Image caption Billy Clayton, 21, has Ewing's sarcoma

Local musicians have helped raise more than £3,000 for an up-and-coming singer/songwriter who has an aggressive form of cancer.

Billy Clayton, 21, has Ewing's sarcoma and he is undergoing treatment at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

Norfolk band Let's Eat Grandma and Suffolk singer Bessie Turner were among those who performed at the Benefit for Billy gig in Norwich on Wednesday.

Mr Clayton was allowed out of hospital to attend and said he had "much fun".

The Norwich singer, who has played at Latitude Festival, is raising £200,000 towards new treatments abroad to help treat the form of bone cancer.

About £2,770 was raised through ticket sales for the gig at Epic.

A further £160 was raised from a collection on the night plus more from artists selling merchandise.

On Twitter, Mr Clayton said: "Endless thanks to everybody involved, playing and attending. I had so much fun dancing around."

Jenny Hollingworth, from the band Let's Eat Grandma, who headlined the gig, said there was a "lot of fun energy" despite the fact it was for "something so serious and important".