Frances Hubbard died of multiple stab wounds, post-mortem finds
- 26 September 2018
A woman whose body was found at a house in Norfolk on Sunday died from multiple stab wounds, a post-mortem examination has found.
The woman, named locally as Frances Hubbard, was discovered by police at an address in Churchill Place, Brooke, at about 10:30 BST.
A man in his 80s was detained under the Mental Health Act after being questioned by police.
The BBC understands the man detained is Michael Hubbard, the victim's husband.