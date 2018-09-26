Image caption Officers discovered a woman fatally stabbed in Churchill Place, Brooke, Norfolk

A woman whose body was found at a house in Norfolk on Sunday died from multiple stab wounds, a post-mortem examination has found.

The woman, named locally as Frances Hubbard, was discovered by police at an address in Churchill Place, Brooke, at about 10:30 BST.

A man in his 80s was detained under the Mental Health Act after being questioned by police.

The BBC understands the man detained is Michael Hubbard, the victim's husband.